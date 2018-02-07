2 area men are facing sexual assault charges

2 Chippewa Falls men are facing sexual assault charges.

25-year old Daniel Hase was arrested for 2nd-degree sexual assault and battery. He appeared for a bond hearing on Monday and was released on that bond, and ordered not to have any contact with the 32-year old victim or her residence. Hase will return to court on March 20th. No police report about the incident is available.

40-year old Terry Stipek appeared in court his week on possible charges of attempted 2nd-degree sexual assault of a child, use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, and soliciting an intimate representation of a minor. He was released on a signature bond. He will return to court on March 20th. He was ordered not to have any unsupervised contact with females younger than 18, and not to possess any devices that can access the internet, except for work purposes. A police report about Stipek’s case has not been released.