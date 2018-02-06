State Justice Dept. agent resigns after he exposes himself several times

A state Justice Department agent has resigned after he allegedly exposed himself at the agency’s headquarters, a restaurant, and a party.

DOJ officials said in December that they received a sexual harassment complaint about Special Agent Brad Montgomery in 2015. He resigned in 2016. The ageny hasn’t released any details about the complaint or why Montgomery resigned.

USA Today Network-Wisconsin reported last week that police records show Montgomery allegedly exposed himself in the agency’s headquarters and in a Sparta restaurant in January 2015. He also exposed himself at an off-duty party in October 2014. Police say some of Montgomery’s male and female co-workers were at the restaurant. The DOJ also discovered Montgomery allegedly exposed himself to male co-workers in department headquarters. He wasn’t criminally charged in either case.