Man charged with posting sexually explicit ad

A Medford man is accused of posting a sexually explicit revenge ad on Craigslist on behalf of his ex-girlfriend.

27-year old Tyler Brost has been charged with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. He is out on bond and returns to court on March 12th.

According to the criminal complaint, a female Eau Claire resident told police on December 22nd that she was out with friends the previous night and received a text message from a phone number she didn’t recognize. She texted the person back and learned that an ad had been placed on Craigslist using her phone number. The woman told police she didn’t place the ad. Police discovered the ad contained a message that the poster was eager for a sexual encounter and wanted photos of responders’ genitalia. The woman said she got 40 additional texts from men and 2 phone calls.

The woman said the only person she suspected as the poster was Brost, her ex-boyfriend. Brost eventually told police he did place the ad, and said he was upset because the woman owed him $2,000 and he recently found out she had a relationship with one of his friends. Brost removed the ad 5 hours after he posted it.