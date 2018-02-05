Men charged with running meth lab

2 men have been charged with operating a meth lab in a garage in the Chippewa County Town of Lafayette.

36-year old Bradley Barnum of Eau Claire and 33-year old Randy Coey of Fairchild have each been charged with manufacturing and delivery of amphetamines, maintaining a drug trafficking place, and possessing meth paraphernalia and meth waste. Barnum returns to court March 6, Coey’s court date is March 27th.

According to the criminal complaint, Chippewa County investigators interviewed Barnum about being a suspect in a string of thefts and burglaries. Barnum allowed the officers to search his garage for evidence of those crimes. Officers searched a makeshift apartment in the garage’s attic, where they found meth-making materials and components, such as flasks, bottles and liquids.