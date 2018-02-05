Man has several charges after a domestic incident in Dunn County

A Mondovi man faces several charges after a domestic incident that included sexual assault and strangulation.

34-year old Marco A Lopez Casillas faces felony charges of 2nd-degree sexual assault, strangulation, suffocation and domestic abuse. He is also accused of misdemeanor battery.

According to the criminal complaint, a Dunn County sheriff’s deputy responded to a domestic incident at 1:23 a.m. January 20th. A woman said Lopez Casillas slapped her across the face, struck her with a closed fist and used his hand to impede breathing. She said the physical contact occurred when Lopez Casillas was forcing her to have sex with him. The woman told him to stop, and he punched her. The woman said she did not consent to the sex.

Lopez Casillas is scheduled for an initial court appearance on February 13th.