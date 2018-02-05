Man accused of sexually assaulting a woman

A Boyceville man has been accused of sexual assault.

22-year old Matthew Leach is charged with 2nd-degree sexual assault of an intoxicated victim. He is scheduled for an inital court appearance on March 20th.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told a Menomonie officer January 10th that she was sexually assaulted by Leach. The victim, friends and Leach were drinking on January 8th, and afterward she was assaulted by Leach. The officer met with Leach on January 15th, and he admitted to having sex with the victim. If he’s convicted, Leach could be sentenced to 40 years in prison and fined $100,000.