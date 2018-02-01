Woman sentenced for drug overdose death

A rural Eau Claire woman has been sentenced for the drug overdose death of a man at a local motel on New Year’s Day.

66-year old Susan Smith was pleaded no contest to a felony count of narcotics delivery. She has been sentenced to 6 months in jail and 3 months of probation. Her jail sentence will be used at the discretion of her probation agent.

According to the criminal complaint, Eau Claire County sheriff’s deputies were called to Garton’s Motel on East Clairemont Avenue on December 31, 2015 for a report of an unconsicous man. A woman told deputies the man had been sitting in a chair, started coughing, laid down on the floor, and became unreponsive. The woman said the man had taken fentanyl earlier in the evening. He was delcared brain dead the following day.

Authorities later found out that Smith provided her co-defendant, Demetrius Simmons, with 2 fentanyl patches he sold to the man. Smith told authorities she had been a user of fentanyl patches for 21 years. She said Simmons did farmhand-type work for her and was at her residence every other day. She admitted to providing Simmons with a fentanyl patch, and said she could not believe someone died because of her actions.