Man who left kids alone in a parking lot has been charged

An Eau Claire man is accused of leaving 4 young children alone outside after dark in cold weather.

30-year old Jedadia Sullivan has been charged with 4 felony counts of child abandonment. If he’s convicted of all the charges, he could be sentenced up to 20 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, an Eau Claire County sheriff’s deputy was sent to Menards Drive in the Town of Union Sunday night to investigate a child abuse case. A 27-year old woman said Sullivan had left her 4 children, ranging in age from 2 to 10, alone in a parking lot next to her car. She said Sullivan had come to her workplace and left the children outside her vehicle. The children were wearing coats but no hats or gloves. Sullivan is the father of 3 of the children. When the woman went out to get the children, Sullivan was nowhere to be found. Sullivan told the deputy once he got to the parking lot, he work the children up, told them to get out of his vehicle and stand by their mother’s vehicle. The woman believes the children were outside for several minutes. It was 19 degrees with a wind chill of 10 degrees when the incident happened.