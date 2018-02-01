Eau Claire County Veteran Services moving to new location

A move might affect you or a Veteran you know.

Today, the Eau Claire County Veteran Services department will be moving from their current location in the Eau Claire County Government Center to Suite 1130 and will be co-located with the Aging & Disability Resource Center.

Both the ADRC and the Veteran Services department will remain their own department of Eau Claire County government. However, the co-location will streamline services for veterans that may also need to access ADRC services and vice versa.