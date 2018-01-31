Woman charged with stealing from former employer

An Eau Claire woman is accused of stealing more than $2,000 from her former employer.

42-year old Sarah Fulkerson has been charged with a misdemeanor count of theft.

According to the criminal complaint, an Eau Claire officer met with the owner of the Shoe Doctor on East Clairemont Avenue on November 21st regarding a theft concerning a former employee. The owner said he had been noticing cash flow problems for the past 6 months. The owner said he discovered that Fulkerson created false sales and then false returns, and stole the money. The thefts totaled $2,554 and occurred from September to November. Fulkerson said she took the money for “bills and miscellaneous.”