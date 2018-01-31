Man sentenced for sexually assaulting teenage girl

A Chippewa Falls man has been sentenced for sexual assaulting a 13-year old girl. He was also recently arrested for having sex with a 16-year old girl.

19-year old Steve Burich pleaded guilty to 2 counts of 4th-degree sexual assault and 1 count of sexual assault of a child younger than 16. He was sentenced this week to serve 3 years of probation and must register as a sex offender. If Burich violates terms of his probation, he will receive credit for the 148 days he has already spent in jail.

He was charged in August with 2nd-degree child sexual assault for having sex with a 13-year old girl.