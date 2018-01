We now know the name of the man killed in an accident in St. Croix County. It was just after 10 Monday morning when the State Patrol was called to the scene of a fatal crash on I-94 mile marker 22 east bound.

Upon arrival the troopers concluded the driver, 46 year old Derek Baker from Minnesota had left the roadway and entered the median. The vehicle struck the bridge abutment and Baker died that the scene.