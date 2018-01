The Barron County Sheriff’s Department is making the public aware of a sex offender being released.

52 year old Terry Soltau will be residing at 1897 14 1/2 Avenue in Cameron. Soltau has convictions including Child Enticement and Second Degree Sexual Assault of a Child.

Terms of his release include no unsupervised contact with individuals under the age of 18 as well as absolute sobriety.