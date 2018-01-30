Man charged with beating a woman and pouring gasoline on her

An Osseo man is accused of beating a woman with a gun and possibly pouring gasoline on her.

50-year old Robbie Reiner is charged with a felony count of aggravated battery and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and bail jumping. He was released on a $250 cash bail and returns to court on February 27th.

According to the criminal complaint, an Eau Claire County sheriff’s deputy responded to a domestic incident at 1 p.m. January 14th on U.S. 52 in the Town of Clear Creek. The caller said Reiner beat the caller’s sister with a gun and poured gasoline on her. Reiner was arrested without incident when the deputy arrived. The woman had dried blood around her ear and a large red bump behind her ear, and she smelled strongly of gasoline. The woman was reluctant to say what happened because she didn’t want Reiner to go to jail. She eventually said she and Reiner were arguing and she told him shew as leaving with the children.