2 people were arrested after police discovered drugs in their car.

According to the Blair Police Department, a car was pulled over on January 13th on Fourth Street and Peterson Avenue. A K-9 unit found narcotics in the vehicle, which include methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The driver of the car, 37-year old Nicole McConnell and her passenger, 35-year old John Ahlert were arrested and booked into the Trempealeau County Jail.