Woman arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail

A Chippewa Falls woman has been arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into the Chippewa County Jail.

31-year old Lisa Polden appeared for a bond hearing last week. The assistant district attorney told the judge Polden attempted to concel 6.75 grams of meth as she entered the jail. A signature bond was issued for her, but Polden remains in jail on a probation hold.

Online court records show Polden was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with possession of meth, obstructing an officer and bail jumping. She returns to that court on March 8th.