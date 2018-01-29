Man arrested for a road rage incident that involved a teenage boy

An Eau Claire man was arrested last week for a road rage incident where he and a female driver chased a 16-year old boy’s vehicle for several miles, then punched the teen several times after the boy fled from his car.

23-year old Duwayne Springer appeared for a bond hearing last week in Chippewa County Court. He faces possible charges of disorderly conduct and child abuse. He was released on a signature bond.

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm said his officers were made aware of the incident just after 5 p.m. Wednesday because of a report of a fight at the roundabout near the Wissota Green neighborhood of Chippewa Falls. Kelm said they learned Springer and the female driver had followed the boy for several beginning at a McDonald’s in Lake Hallie because Springer became upset and thought the boy was driving erractically in front of him. Police say the boy panicked and called his mom, and she met him at the roundabout. The boy slid his car into his mom’s vehicle when he arrived at the roundabout, got out of his car and attempted to get into his mother’s car when Springer got out of his vehicle and assaulted the boy.

Springer returns to court on March 6th. The female driver was cited for disorderly conduct.