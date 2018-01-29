Man arrested after a 2-vehicle crash over the weekend

One person is under arrest after a 2-vehicle crash in Pepin County where 3 people were hurt.

The head-on crash happened Friday night near the Chippewa River Bridge on Highway 35. Deputies say a man lost control of his truck on a patch of ice and went into the path of a woman’s vehicle. The woman had to be rescued from the vehicle by the Lund Fire Department. The woman and her passenger were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The man was also taken to the hospital with moderate injuries and was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle and causing injury while under the influence of an intoxicant.