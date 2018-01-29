Man accused of sending multiple threatening emails over Christmas

An Elk Mound man is accused of making multiple threats to his ex-wife, ex-girlfriend, judges and members of Congress.

40-year old Darian Glinski was charged last week with a felony count of making terrorist threats. If he’s convicted, he could go to prison for 3 1/2 years and fined up to $10,000. He is scheduled to have an initial court appearance tomorrow.

According to the criminal complaint, a Dunn County Sheriff’s Office investigator received copies of 25 emails on January 2nd that Glinski reportedly sent between December 24th and 25th. Some emails included threats of violence against his ex-wife and ex-girlfriend. The complaint says Glinski claimed to have several followers armed with weapons.

The complaint also said Glinski mentioned in the emails about hanging judges from street lights as well as Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, the Clintons and Barack Obama. Glinski also made a vague reference to an assassination attempt on President Trump around New Year’s Day.

Glinski met with the investigator on January 4th, and admitted that he had sent several emails around Christmas and specifically to his ex-wife that were threatening.