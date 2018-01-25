Woman enters plea for her 6th drunk driving offense

A Chippewa Falls woman appeared in court this week for her 6th drunk driving offense.

60-year old Kimie Nimmo appeared for a bond hearing on possible charges of 6th-offense drunk driving, operating after revocation, bail jumping, possessing drug paraphernalia, and fleeing and resisting an officer. She has been ordrered to take daily preliminary breath test at a police station while out on bond.

Nimmo is scheduled to return to court on Friday, where she is expected to enter a plea on her 5th drunk driving offense, which happened on August 5th.