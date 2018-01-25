Man who sexually assaulted a woman has been charged

An Eau Claire man has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman last year.

39-year old David Njenga has been charged with 2nd-degree sexual assault and bail jumping. He made his initial court appearance on Tuesday, where a $10,000 cash bond was set for him.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police Njenga came to her Eau Claire home on January 17, 2017 in response to a Facebook post which said she was collecting items for a friend of hers who recently lost all his possessions in a fire. Njenga’s vehicle got stuck in the woman’s parking lot, so she invited him in to her apartment. The woman said they drank alcohol and he later made sexual advances, which she rejected. The woman then went into another room and Njenga eventually followed her in and had sexual intercourse with her without her consent. The woman tried to push Njenga off her, but was unsuccessful. Njenga eventually left the apartment and was arrested.