There is a new logo for a developing part of our community.

The City of Altoona has officially released the River Prairie logo. The logo features a singing Red-winged Blackbird perched on a piece of prairie grass.

According to Altoona Mayor Brendan Pratt, the logo is a symbol of how people and nature interact in River Prairie.

The logo will be reflected on all River Prairie documents and media going forward, including the website and you can get a look at the new logo at: riverprairie.com.