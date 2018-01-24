Man going to jail for sexually assaulting a girl multiple times

A Wheeler man has been sentenced for sexually assaulting a girl multiple times.

35-year old Ryan Kistner pleaded guilty to child enticement with sexual contact and has been sentenced to 1 year in jail and 10 years of probation. He also must register as a sex offedner.

According to the criminal complaint, in 2012, a then 4-year old girl reported she had been fondled by Kistner and he had engaged in oral sex. At that time, charges were not pursued. The sexual assaults happened between November 2012 and April 2015.