Man charged for stealing girlfriend’s mother’s car twice

An Eau Claire man has been charged for allegedly stealing his girlfriend’s mother’s vehicle twice.

18-year old Devon Austin has been charged with 6 felonies and 3 misdemeanors. His bail was set at $7,500 to cover the case and 2 others where Austin is facing felony charges.

According to the criminal complaint, police met with 17-year old Katelyn Prueher’s, Austin’s girlfriend, mother on January 9th who had found her vehicle after Austin had abandoned it in the area of Sixth Avenue and Congress Street. She said Austin broke the driver side mirror, dented the driver side door and broke off the gas cover. The woman said when he began damaging the car, her daughter got out of the vehicle and he jumped into the driver’s seat and took off. The officer attempted to speak with Prueher, but she wouldn’t answer his questions and said she kind of let Austin drive away. Officers pulled the same vehicle over in Carson Park 2 days later. The male driver pulled over, ignored officer’s commands and took off on foot, but was later identified as Austin and was taken into custody. THC was found in a bag Austin had at the jail.