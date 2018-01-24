Man charged after he crashes a wedding reception

A Kansas man has been charged after he and another man crashed a wedding in Eau Claire last weekend.

25-year old William Dickinson has been charged with a felony count of physical abuse of a child and 3 misdemeanors. A $1,000 cash bail has been set for him, and he can’t have contact with girls, drink alcohol or enter taverns. He returns to court on March 5th.

According to the criminal complaint, Dickinson and a co-worker were drinking at the bar of the Best Western Hotel on Mondovi Road Friday night when they befriended a guest from a wedding reception being held at the hotel. The co-worker told police he and Dickinson went to the dance in hopes of meeting women. Dickinson tried dancing with an 18-year old woman and a 17-year old girl, and touched them both in an inappropriate manner. A 14-year old girl saw the touching and confronted Dickinson, who then pulled the girl’s hair hard enough to cause the girl pain. Dickinson said he knew he was crashing someone’s wedding, and ended up punching a person at the reception. He said he eventually apologized to the bride, who then punched him in the face.