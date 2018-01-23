Weekend crash injures a woman in Barron County

A Rice Lake woman was hurt in a crash over the weekend.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says a trooper responded to the crash just before noon on Sunday on County Highway M in Rice Lake. When the officer arrived, the driver of the car, 19-year old Kelly Anne Sieja, was hurt and trapped inside the vehicle.

They say Sieja was traveling north on County Highway M when she lost control and struck a tree on the driver’s side of the vehicle. She was flown to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, and no passengers were in the vehicle. The crash remains under investigation.