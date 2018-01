A man accused of shooting and killing his neighbor is once again not competent to stand trial.

Shane Helmbrecht appeared in court in Eau Claire County yesterday for the competency hearing. He was also found not competent in August of last year. Helmbrecht is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of his neighbor Jenn Ward in July 2016. The criminal complaint says Helmbrecht confronted Ward with a rifle, called her a demon, and shot her several times.