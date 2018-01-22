Man going to prison for meth offenses

An Eau Claire man, will go to prison and spend 5 years on probation for methamphetamine offenses that happened last year.

39-year old Jeremiah Ressel pleaded no contest last week to his latest drug crime, a felony charge of possession with intent to distribute. Ressel was on probation from meth charges he received last April and July when he was charged with his fiancee, 34-year old Kessa Washburn, for using and selling drugs out of an Eau Claire hotel room in October. That offense violated probation from his previous cases, so he was sentenced to 18 months in prison earlier this month.