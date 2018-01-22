2 men die in weekend crash in St. Croix County

Two men from Minneapolis died over the weekend in a crash in St. Croix County.

The Sheriff’s Department says it happened Saturday morning on Highway E in the Town of Baldwin. When crews arrived, a pickup truck was found on its roof, with severe damage, in the north ditch.

All 3 people in the car had to be extricated. The driver, 32-year old Eduardo Saldivar and front-seat passenger, 24-year old Milton Favela were pronounced dead at the scene. A man who sat in the backseat, 38-year old Luis De La Cruz of the Twin Cities was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. None of the occupants appeared to be wearing seatbelts, and speed appears to be a factor in the crash.