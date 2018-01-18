Motion hearing for a man’s drunk driving case postponed

A motion hearing for a Cornell man accused of drunk driving and killing his passenger in a crash in 2013 was postponed on Tuesday.

26-year old Brady Wolfe is charged with homicide by vehicle from use of a controlled substance, which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a $100,000 fine. Officers say Wolfe had been huffing from aerosol cans before the crash in August 2013 that killed his passenger, Caston Arnold.

Wolfe’s trial is slated to begin April 9th and is expected to last 5 days. A new motion hearing will be held on March 1st.