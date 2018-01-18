Man arrested after firing off shots inside home

A Medford man has been arrested after he fired off shots inside a home.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says they got a call just before 5 p.m. yesterday about a man who had armed himself inside a home on Allman Avenue just east of Medford with a 38 caliber handgun and bullets. They also learned 2 adult females and a 7-year old child were also inside the home.

When officers arrived at the house, shots were fired inside. The area was secured and residents in the area were told to stay inside. Police eventually got through to the suspect on the phone, and a lengthy negotiation process took place until the suspect eventually agreed to come out unarmed.

31-year old Jake Wendt was then taken into custody. The incident remains under investigation and there is no threat to the community.