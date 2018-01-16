Woman charged with stealing clothes from retail store

An Eau Claire woman is accused of stealing more than $500 in clothing from a local business.

36-year old Michelle Twilley had been charged with a felony count of retail theft and a misdemeanor charge of bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, a loss prevention employee at Kohl’s told an Eau Claire officer he saw Twilley come in with a large bag and over sized coat, and he watched her exchange an empty shoe box for a box with shoes. The employee said Twilley and her boyfriend also pushed a cart around, piling up clothing. She then went to the checkout and asked for an even exchange for pants, which still had security tags on them, and a refund for the shoes. She then left the store with 2 jackets in the cart concealed by her coat.