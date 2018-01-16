Man charged with knocking out another man outside Eau Claire bar

A Sarona man has been charged after he reportedly knocked out another man outside an Eau Claire bar.

35-year old Ryan Kennen has been charged with misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to She-Nannigans bar on Water Street at 1:39 a.m. December 10th for an apparent fight out front. A bouncer waved one of the officers to the 22-year old victim, who had a very swollen face. The man’s right cheek and eye were very red and showed signs of bruising. The bouncer also told the officer the man got a large goose egg on the back of his head when he fell on the concrete. The bouncer told the officer the man had been sucker punched and knocked out cold.

The bouncer said the victim had been dancing inside the bar when he knocked a cowboy hat off Kennen’s brother Derek’s head. Derek then dumped a drink on the man, and an altercation started. Bouncers removed the victim and both Kennens from the bar. The bouncer said Ryan Kennen punched the man in the face once they got outside, and the victim’s head hit the wall and he then fell backward onto the concrete, striking his head on the ground.