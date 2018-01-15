Man makes plea after being charged with attempted sexual assault of a child

An Augusta man has pleaded no contest in a case where he headed to an Eau Claire park in October thinking he was meeting 2 girls, ages 8 and 11, for sex.

38-year old Jeramiha Sackman made the plea to attempted 1st-degree sexual assault of a child last week. Additional charges were dismissed. He will be sentenced on March 15th.

According to the criminal complaint, in October, an Eau Claire police detective posted an ad on Craigslist under the title “Mom is Out.” The detective posed as the father of the girls, and said in the ad that their mother was out of town and the girls were “ready and willing to play.”

The same day, the detective received a reply to the ad from a man named Jeramiha Sackman. The detective told Sackman the girls were young and Sackman said that was okay, and they arranged a meeting at an Eau Claire park the next day. When Sackman showed up at the park, he was arrested.