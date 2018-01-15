Man charged with armed robberies enters plea

One of 2 Eau Clarie men facing felony armed robbery charges has entered a plea.

22-year old Daamon Stalson pleaded no contest last week to one of 3 armed robbery charges for his involvement in a robbery in Chippewa Falls. He will be sentenced on Februrary 13th.

According to the criminal complaint, Stalson and 21-year old Dustin Lussier were identifed as the suspects of 3 armed robberies within 2 weeks in both Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls. Each robbery had a man with a handgun demanding cash at Azara and Cenex River Country Co-op in Eau Claire and a Kwik Trip in Chippewa Falls.

Stalson admitted to driving Lussier to the Cenex and Kwik Trip robberies, but said he had no involvement with the Azara robbery and Lussier did. Lussier pleaded no contest to 2 of 3 robbery charges in September, and will be sentenced later this month.