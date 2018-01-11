Sex offender heading back to treatment center

A violent sex offender will be returning to a treatment center for violating terms of his release.

42-year old Jason Staves was convicted in Chippewa County in 1993 of 2 counts of 2nd-degree sexual assault of a child and was sentenced to 5 years in prison. He was declared a sexually violent person in 1997 and was held at Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center in Mauston from from 1997 until he gained supervised release in February.

Staves violated terms of his probation and has been held in the Portage County Jail since November 27th. Staves violated his probation by having a knife with a 3-inch blade, DVD’s with sexually explicit covers, and possessed a photo catalog that included young girls. There were also indications he wasn’t taking his medications. This week, a judge ruled Staves should return to Sand Ridge indefinitely for further treatment.