The man charged with murdering a UW-Stout student could reach a plea agreement.

27-year old Cullen Osburn is charged with felony murder and aggravated battery in the death of 24-year old Hussain Alnahdi in October 2016. Alnahdi died October 31st after an altercation in downtown Menomonie on October 30th.

Osburn appeared in court on Tuesday, where a possible plea agreement was discussed, and would be decided on at a later date. an 8-day jury trial is scheduled to begin on April 10th.