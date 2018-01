A Black River Falls man has been arrested for having meth on him during a traffic stop.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year old Jeremy Mayo was pulled over around 3:15 p.m. on Monday in Independence. A K-9 unit was requested to assist and officers became aware of narcotics being in the vehicle. Approximately 35 grams of methamphetamine was found in the car during a search. Mayo was arrested and booked for possession of meth with intent to deliver and probation violation.