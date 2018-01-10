2 Chippewa Falls men sentenced for OWI’s

2 Chippewa Falls men have been sentenced for their most recent drunk driving convictions.

46-year old Patrick Crawford of Holcombe has been sentenced to 3 years in prison and 4 years of extended supervision. His driver’s license has also been revoked for 3 years.

According to the criminal complaint, Crawford was pulled over in the Town of Birch Creek, west of Holcombe, on August 20th. He failed field sobriety tests and was nearly 4 times the legal limit when he was arrested. This was his 7th OWI offense.

The other man who was sentenced is 49-year old Jacky File of Bloomer. He was arrested for his for his 8th drunk driving offense on July 29th. He has been sentenced to 3 years in prison, 5 years of extended supervision, and his license was revoked for 3 years.