5 local coalitions are among 63 in the state receiving grants for opioid abuse prevention.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced in a release that Building a Safer Evansville, Healthy Edgerton and Youth2Youth 4 Change in Beloit were Rock County’s recipients. Better Brodhead in Green County and Oregon CARES in Dane, Rock and Green Counties also received funding. Grant funding across the state totaled more than $496,000 from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.