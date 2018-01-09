Man sentenced for beating another man over meth

An Eau Claire man has been sentenced for beating another man over what he believed was bad methamphetamine.

27-year old Austin Kauffman pleaded no contest to a felony count of substantial battery. He has been sentenced to 18 months in prison and 2 years of extended supervision.

According to the criminal complaint, a man was beaten by Kauffman March 30th at a residence on the 600 block of Talmadge Street. The severity of the other man’s injuries could permanently affect his sight in both eyes, and prevented him from speaking with police until April 11th. The man told police he is a meth user and buys a large quantity of the drug at a discounted rate to maintain his habit. He sells half of it to pay for the half he keeps for personal use. The man said he had supplied Kauffman with meth for about a month. Kauffman accused him of selling bad meth because his girlfriend broke out with sores after using it. An argument then led to a fight.