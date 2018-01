Rocky the cattle dog has been found safe.

The dog disappeared from his foster home 6 days ago. On Friday, the Winona County Humane Society sent out a request for help locating the dog after several days of unsuccessful searches by foot. Rocky, who was described as timid, broke free of his collar and was presumed without shelter in freezing temperatures. But by Friday night, he had been found. He had frostbite on 2 paws, was dehydrated and had lost 10 pounds, but was overall healthy.