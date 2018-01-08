Woman sentenced for exposing child to methamphetamine

An Eau Claire woman has been sentenced for exposing at least 1 child to methamphetamine.

24-year old Heaven Cox pleaded no contest to a felony count of possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor count of child neglect. She has been sentenced to spend 3 years on probation and 120 days in jail.

According to the criminal complaint, police were sent to Cox’s residence she shared with her co-defendant, Thomas LaBarge in October after receiving information that they were using meth and that there were children living in the house. Cox was taking care of her son when officers arrived. Officers found a meth pipe with meth residue in her bedroom, and the pipe was within reach of a child.