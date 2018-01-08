Man involved in road rage incident charged

A Whitehall man is accused of crashing into another vehicle twice and punching the driver of the other vehicle during a road rage incident on I-94.

71-year old Joseph Taylor has been charged with a felony count of 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, a state trooper responded to a 2-vehicle crash on I-94 in the Town of Washington on December 1st. A man told the trooper that he passed a vehicle and a half-mile later, that vehicle hit the right side of his vehicle, which pushed him partially into the median. After the man parked on the shoulder, the other vehicle slammed into the rear of the man’s vehicle. Taylor was later identified as the driver of the striking vehicle. The man said when he and a witness went to talk to Taylor, Taylor struck him in the face with a closed fist, which caused swelling, bruising, and several small cuts. He then tried kicking the man and told him he had a gun. Authorities found knives and a flare gun inside Taylor’s vehicle.