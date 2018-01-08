Man charged for having sex with a teenage girl

An Eau Claire man is accused of having sexual contact with a 16-year old girl and exchanging nude images with her.

26-year old Kevin Salter has been charged with 7 felonies, which includes child enticement, exposing a child to harmful material or descriptions and exposing intimate parts, and possession of child pornography. He is also charged with 2 misdemeanors.

According to the criminal complaint, Eau Claire police invesigated a series of sexual contacts Salter had with a 16-year old girl at his apartent in November and December. The girl’s mother learned in December from a school counselor that the girl was having sexual intercourse with a 26-year old co-worker. The girl showed police text messages between herself and Salter along with nude images she sent Salter and Salter sent her.

Salter admitted he knew the girl was 16 and he should have waited until she was 18 to have sex with her.