Man charged for attempting to have sexual contact with teenage girl

A Boyceville man is accused of traveling to Eau Claire to have sexual contact with a 15-year old girl.

30-year old Brandon Bien has been charged with felony counts of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, attempted child enticement and attempted sexual assault of a child younger than 16.

According to the criminal complaint, last Tuesday, Bien responded to an ad on Craigslist that was posted by a undercover female sheriff’s deputy posing as a 15-year old girl. Bien engaged in sexually explicit conversation, and a meeting was arranged at an Eau Claire convenience store, and Bien was arrested when he arrived. Lingerie, which Bien had just bought, was found in his vehicle, and a box of condoms were found in his jacket pocket. Bien admitted he intended to meet an underage girl, but was only going to smoke marijuana with her.