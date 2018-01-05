Woman accused of injuring 2 elderly women after backing into them

An Eau Claire woman who police say was under the influence of drugs is accused of backing into and injuring 2 women at an Eau Claire conveinence store parking lot.

19-year old Drew Hermes was charged this week with a felony count of attempted hit-and-run causing injury and misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated causing injury, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is scheduled to make her initial court appearance on January 18th.

According to the criminal complaint, a witness said Hermes was backing out of a parking stall at Kwik Trip on North Clairemont Avenue November 26th when her vehicle ran into 2 elderly women. One of the women was in a wheelchair while the other was using a walker. The witness said he was forced to bang on the hood of the vehicle to get Hermes to stop. An officer found traces of marijuana and a marijuana pipe inside the vehicle. Hermes admitted to smoking marijuana, and failed field sobriety tests.