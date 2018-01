Gander Outdoors is set to open a store in Eau Claire later this year.

The CEO of Camping World and Good Sam Marcus Lemons posted a video on Facebook Wednesday announcing the planned store. The video said the store will be located in the former Gander Mountain location on Scully Drive in Eau Claire. Lemons says the store will open by the end of May or mid-June. Gander Outdoors will also be opening stores in Onalaska and several other Wisconsin cities.