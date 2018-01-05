Chippewa Falls police investigating possible drug overdose death

Police in Chippewa Falls are investigating the death of a 41-year old man as a possible drug overdose.

Police were called to a home on West Wisconsin Street Tuesday afternoon, where they discovered the body of Momawaldo Barker. An autopsy was inconclusive, so police will rely on toxicology reports to determine how Barker died.

Court records show Barker has a history of drug use and encounters with police. The Racine native has lived at various locations in the Eau Claire-Chippewa Falls area in recent years, and hasn’t had a permanent address but bounced around from place to place.