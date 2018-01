1 person is dead after a semi hit a buggy in Jackson County.

The Sheriff’s Department says it happened at 5:20 Wednesday evening on Highway 10 at County Road G near Osseo. They say a semi was going westbound when it struck the buggy. The buggy driver, a 26-year old man from Jackson County, was killed and was the only one in the buggy. The semi driver, a 36-year old man from St. Cloud, Minnesota was not hurt. Names are not being released at this time, and the crash remains under investigation.